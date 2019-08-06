Twin Falls library receives grant to digitize historical photos

The Twin Falls Public Library recently received a grant for $5,620 to preserve old photographs given to the library by Harald Gerber's widow.

Jennifer Hills told KMVT that the photos by Harald Gerber will be digitized within a few more months (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley).

Harald Gerber was an architect who lived in Twin Falls. He saved almost everything. When he passed away a few years ago, his wife donated his pictures to the library. But digitizing his pictures would be a costly project, so the library applied for a grant from the Idaho State Historical Society and the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

The library is very excited because it means that they will have more of Twin Falls history to show the community, said Jennifer Hills, a reference librarian at the Twin Falls Public Library.

“Gerber was an architect from the '50s and into the 2000s so, this is a chance for us to kind of see some of the things, or some of the ways that Twin looked, and the Magic Valley looked, in the '50s and '60s and '70s, which is an era we are missing a lot of,” Hills said.

Some of the photos will be online, but most of them will be at the library for people to come and look at.

The photos will be mostly the buildings and the surrounding areas that he worked on as an architect.

“When the new Perrine Bridge was being built in 1973-1974 and the old one was right next to it, so there is some really fun photos of both bridges. There are some other photos of downtown Twin that are almost unrecognizable today because some of those buildings are gone,” Hills said.

Hills said it will take a few months for the photos to be digitized because the process takes a while.