Twin Falls man arrested on arson charge, second fire investigation in two days

A Twin Falls man faces a second degree arson charge after his truck was reportedly set ablaze.

Twin Falls Police arrested Gary N. Griggs, 56, after his report didn't match other indicators of how the fire may have started and witness accounts. Griggs is set to be arraigned on charges on Monday.

Police and Twin Falls Fire Department were called at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Austin Avenue for a truck on fire. Police and the fire marshal smelled a strong odor of gasoline inside the truck and found a mug of gasoline nearby, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Griggs reportedly told police he’d gone to the gas station to buy gasoline to put in his truck; he stood on the passenger side of the pickup smoking a cigarette; he then retrieved some items from the truck and then threw the lit cigarette on the ground and it caught a piece of plastic on fire, and he made no attempt to put the fire out at that time. He then said he went inside to grab a warmer coat. When he returned the fire had grown and the truck was on fire.

Griggs told police he grabbed a fire extinguisher from the truck and tried to put out the flames with a dog bed, neither of which worked.

A neighbor said he approached Griggs to see what was going on. Griggs reportedly told the neighbor “I know I started it.” The neighbor told police it looked like Griggs was throwing gasoline on the fire and the flames would become bigger each time.

Two other witnesses were outside and called 911 after seeing flames become bigger as Griggs sprayed something on the vehicle.

The fire investigator listened to Griggs’ explanation of the fire and said it was inconsistent with how the fire started.

Court documents say this is the second fire involving Griggs in two days. On Saturday, investigators found his home was started on fire and found a second fire had started in the basement with no explanation other than arson.

Griggs was taken into custody for the apparent danger to the community, with two separate fire investigations in two days.