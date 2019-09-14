Twin Falls man being investigated in connection to murdered Colorado girl

A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate and current Twin Falls resident is speaking out in the case of a murdered Greeley Colorado girl who went missing on December 20th, 1984.

Sixty eight year old Steve Pankey tells KMVT his house was searched by the Twin Falls Police Department, in connection to the disappearance and murder of 12 year old Jonelle Matthews.

At the time Pankey lived with his then wife and son two miles away from Matthews, however, he tells KMVT he never heard of the family until December 26, six days after the girl went missing.

“I offered my DNA, I gave it up front. I offered to take a polygraph test. I offered to take a voice stress test. I suggested that they impanel a grand jury and have me testify under oath,” Pankey stated.

Matthews' remains were found by a construction crew earlier this summer in a rural part of Weld County, Colorado.

He also said he just wants to be treated like any regular person, and given a fair shot.

Pankey ran for governor in 2014, and also ran in the 2018 republican primary.