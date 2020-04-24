Twin Falls man bringing smiles to Twin Falls residents

You've probably seen Jak Sparro near the five points intersection in Twin Falls, or at various other intersections.

That's not his real name, but out of respects for his privacy, that's what he goes by when dressed up as the iconic pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean.

More recently, he's been out holding signs of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic.

KMVT caught up with him, and he told us about an upcoming event to bring even more smiles to Twin.

"The idea is to line Blue Lakes from here ( the five points intersection) to as close to the bridge as we can, with a message of just love. And that's dedicated to all these individuals who are unsung heroes, all the people at the department of labor who are trying so desperately to get everybody their unemployment checks, all the janitors, gas station workers, people who have created social media groups to help donate and give resources that are available," Sparro explained.

The Signs of Love event will be Saturday May 2, from 5 to 6 pm, and everyone is invited to take part.

