Twin Falls man describes kayaker rescue at Shoshone Falls

KMVT talked with the man who saved a man’s life Sunday at Shoshone Falls.

It all started when Twin Falls' Jacob Thornquest turned around for one last look at the falls, and what he saw, he will never forget.

“I noticed a couple of kayakers were pretty close to the falls. One of them looked like they might have capsized,” Thornquest said.

He noticed the man's friend was trying to save him, but wasn't having any luck. He then saw the man capsize.

“That’s when I knew, immediately knew, that they were in danger and someone needed to do something,” Thornquest stated.

He jumped into action.

“I immediately told my girlfriend, ‘Hey, give me a kiss, I'm going to go out there, I need to save these guys,’” Thornquest explained.

Thornquest began emptying his kayak to lighten to load, and when he got to the man, “he was gasping for air, and he was holding onto his kayak, it was actually bringing him up and dragging him under, which was the biggest problem,” he said.

In addition to the man's friend, he had a dog with him as well, both of which had life jackets on and were pulled out of the water, the dog by Thornquest; the friend, by other kayakers.

It was time to rescue the man who was in danger of drowning.

“And I just reached behind me (pull the man onto the kayak) and told him to grab onto the kayak, and I yelled as loud as I could, to keep his attention, because he was almost unconscious,” Thornquest said.

Once they got back on dry land, “I got him on his side, and kind of started patting him on the back and he started puking up water, he probably puked at least a gallon,” Thornquest said.

It was a moment he'll never forget.

“You would think in that situation you would be full of fear and you would have a lot of things going through your mind, but I honestly, as soon as I was going that direction, I was full of peace actually. I just knew what I needed to do, and the only thing going through my mind really was get to him. Get to him,” Thornquest said.

Thornquest has since been in contact with the man he rescued, and the pair have plans to meet up to play golf or even grab some dinner.