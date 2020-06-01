Twin Falls man dies in hit-and-run crash while on motorcycle, police look for involved truck

A Twin Falls man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his motorcycle.

Police are still looking for the pickup truck, which left the scene, and are asking for the public’s help.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington Street South and South Hills Road a little after 7 p.m. Sunday night.

The Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Gary Griggs, 56, of Twin Falls, died of his injuries.

Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a grey Ford or Dodge truck, traveling westbound, pulling a tan livestock trailer that left the scene. The left side of the livestock trailer is possibly damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Strassner at 208-735-4357 with any information.

