Twin Falls man faces federal child pornography charges

Investigators arrested a 45-year-old Twin Falls man on Tuesday for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden made the announcement Wednesday in a news release saying Miles P. Barclay was arrested by investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Barclay faces charges in Federal court for allegedly distributing child pornography to an undercover agent. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho is prosecuting the case.

The Twin Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Region 5 Probation and Parole Office, and the Rupert Police Department assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.