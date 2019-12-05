Twin Falls man finds bed bugs in motel room

A Twin Falls man had to sleep in his Jeep Tuesday night after finding his motel room filled with bed bugs. It wasn't until John Pound woke up with bites all over that he decided to give the room a closer look.

These pests are much more common than people assume and dealing with them are possible, but it doesn't happen overnight. (Source: John Pound)

After hearing Pound's story, KMVT spoke with staff at South Central Public Health District that says in cases like this, they don't have an authority to do anything about the issue, but they could provide us with information on how the pests may have come about.

"Where they got in hotels and motels, somebody brought them along and then they jumped off the suitcase, well not jumped, they walked off the suitcase and they stayed in that room and then the next person will come along, and there's a nice tasty blood meal for them and it gets to grow to large numbers," says Craig Paul, environmental health director.

These pests are much more common than people assume and dealing with them is possible, but it doesn't happen overnight. For more information on bed bugs, you can head to https://www.phd5.idaho.gov/.