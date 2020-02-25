Twin Falls man injured in W. Idaho crash

A Twin Falls man was sent to the hospital after trying to pass a semi and rolling his pickup on Interstate 84.

Idaho State Police says Donald D. Cogger, 74, of Twin Falls, was driving eastbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a boat on a trailer.

Kenneth E. Andrews, 29, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, was driving eastbound in a 2020 Kenworth semi pulling two trailers.

Cogger attempted to pass Andrews, struck the semi, and rolled.

The incident happened Tuesday at 5 p.m. southwest of New Plymouth.

Cogger was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

Andrews was wearing his seatbelt and was not transported.

There was partial lane blockage for approximately two hours.