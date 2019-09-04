Twin Falls man pleads guilty in video voyeurism case

A Twin Fall man has pleaded guilty to a video voyeurism charge.

Brian Trappen, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday during a change of plea hearing at the Twin Falls County Courthouse.

Trappen took a plea deal in a separate case in August following a fatal car crash in June 2018. As part of the investigation, law enforcement obtained a search warrant and checked Trappen’s phone.

According to court documents, a video found on Trappen’s phone shows him hiding a recording device that faces a tanning bed in a secluded area of his father’s business Argo. The woman who was later identified as the victim in the video did not know she was being recorded.

Trappen’s sentencing in this case is scheduled for Nov. 25.