A Twin Falls man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in the area.

David Paul Roberts, 60, was also sentenced to an additional concurrent sentence of 10 year for theft of firearms.

According to court records, Roberts and others conspired to distribute over 15 kilograms of meth into the Twin Falls area.

He also recruited others to help him steal over 100 firearms, ammunition, and other property from a ranch in Gooding.