Twin Falls man sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography

A Twin Falls man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for producing child pornography

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Seth Anthony Johnson, 35, in the U.S. District Court in Boise for sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of minor after a prior conviction for a felony sex offense.

U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis made the announcement on Tuesday. Johnson will also sever a lifetime of supervised release following his prison sentence.

"The 60-year sentence imposed by Chief Judge Nye will ensure the community's most vulnerable members, young children, are protected from future predatory behavior by Johnson," Davis said in a news release. "The continued dedication and determination of federal agents to identify the victim in this case was nonpareil."

Johnson was arrested on November 29, 2017. At that time, federal agents discovered six images of child pornography on his cell phone, according to court documents. After eight months of investigation, agents identified the minor victim as an 8-year-old girl. Agents also determined that Johnson had produced the images of child pornography with his cell phone. At the time that he did so, Johnson was required to register as a sex offender under federal and state law due to a prior rape conviction.

After a three-day trial held in October 2019, a jury found Johnson guilty of the three crimes.

"These heinous crimes against children must come to an end," said Eben Roberts, Acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Seattle. "The sentencing in this case represents how committed HSI and our partners are about removing dangerous predators from our streets. I could not be more proud of all of those involved in this case," Roberts continued.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

