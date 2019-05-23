Twin Falls man sentenced to nearly 30 years for shooting at Shoshone police officer

A Twin Falls mans who was found guilty of federal drug and gun charges and shooting at an Shoshone city police officer was sentenced to 355 months in prison.

Jesus Javier Malagon, 32, of Twin Falls, was found guilty of charges in February by a Boise jury following a week-long trial, according to a news release issued Thursday morning by U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis. He was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the Federal Courthouse in Boise. In addition to nearly 30 years in prison, Malagon was sentenced to 4 years of supervised release.

Malagon was stopped by a Shoshone Police officer on Jan. 30, 2018. During the traffic stop, police found a large quantity of marijuana, a digital scale, drug packaging items and two loaded handguns. Malagon fled from the officer at a high-speed. The officer pursued. Malagon eventually crashed his vehicle, resulting in significant injuries to himself.

As previously reported by KMVT, when the officer approached Malagon, Malagon shot at the officer and the officer immediately returned fire. The shots struck Malagon multiple times. The officer was not injured.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Malagon suffered nonlife-threatening injuries from the shooting. During a subsequent search of Malagon’s vehicle, investigators found the 9-millimeter handgun, a .38-caliber revolver, multiple pounds of marijuana, and other items showing that Malagon was distributing marijuana.

Malagon had previously been convicted of manufacturing marijuana, a felony, and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Shoshone City Police Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Critical Incident Task Force, which includes the Idaho State Police, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and Twin Falls City Police Department.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said this case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program, is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.