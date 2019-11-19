Twin Falls man sentenced to 18 years in prison

A Twin Falls man who killed two people in a multiple vehicle crash in Jerome County last year, is sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Brian Trappen faces eight years fixed and 10 years indeterminate.

The judge sentenced him to four years fixed for each person he killed, and years years indeterminate. The sentence was to run consecutively.

The incident happened in June of 2018, when Trappen drove the wrong way onto Interstate 84, causing a chain of car crashes, ultimately involving six cars.

Two people died and many others were injured.

A toxicology report done by Idaho State Police found four different drugs in Trappen's system and a blood alcohol content level just under the legal limit.

Family members of the victim's spoke to Trappen at court.

"Only a father can understand or know what I lost on June 3, 2018, when you drove my son and his mother off the road to their death. They can no longer forgive you, but I am willing," said Jonathan Lenhart, the father of one of the victim's who passed away at the scene.

Trappen's family and friends were in the courtroom as well.

Trappen was taken in handcuffs by the sheriff immediately following the sentencing.