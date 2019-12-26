Twin Falls man shares story in hopes of inspiring others

One Twin Falls man is sharing his story in the hopes that it will inspire others.

Todd Crosser uses an electric wheelchair to get around, and on Friday, he used it to go over to his friend’s house. (Source: KMVT)

But on the way back, he was in front of the J&J Enterprises, and his wheelchair ran out of power. Employees loaded him and his wheelchair up into a truck and drove him home.

Crosser says he thanks them because they did that out of the kindness of their heart.

“I want to tell them thank you, thank you, thank you," he said. "I tried to pay them for the gas and they wouldn't take any money, and they said it was no problem. I called the girl over there this morning, and she said it was no big deal, and I said maybe not to you, but it was a big deal to me and it really was. It was a lifesaver.

J&J Enterprises tells KMVT they don't expect anything in return. They only did it because he needed help, and they were just there.