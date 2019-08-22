Twin Falls man takes plea deal following double fatal Jerome crash, sentencing slated for November

A Twin Falls man who caused a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Jerome County that killed two people has taken a plea deal.

On Monday, Brian Trappen pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter associated with reckless driving in Jerome County.

On June 3, 2018, Trappen drove the wrong way onto I-84 causing a chain of car crashes, ultimately involving six cars. Two people in a mini-van died after swerving to missing Trappen. The mini-van rolled and collided with another car and a semi-truck. One other person in the van was treated for injuries.

As previously reported by KMVT, Trappen then struck another car head-on, rolling his truck on its side. The truck was then hit by another car.

A toxicology report done by Idaho State Police found four different drugs in Trappen’s system and a blood alcohol content level of 0.073, just under the legal limit.

Charges were brought against Trappen in the fall of 2018.

Through the plea deal, the two other charges of driving under the influence and driving without privileges were dropped.

According the plea agreement, Trappen faces a two and a half year fixed sentence and five years indeterminate, up to seven and a half years in jail for each count. The sentence would run concurrently. Trappen’s sentencing date is slated for Nov. 18.

Restitution is yet to be determined and will go to the victims in the crash.

The court ordered a presentencing investigation evaluation for substance or alcohol abuse.

According the the plea agreement, Trappen may be required to pay all court costs.