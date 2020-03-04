Twin Falls man takes stand during jury trial in murder case

The trial for a Twin Falls man accused of murdering his former girlfriend’s daughter continued Wednesday.

Joshua Molina, faces four injury to a child charges and one murder charge, in the death of Lyryk Altom.

Molina’s sister took the stand, stating she saw Amanda, Lyryk’s mom act aggressively with her, giving an account of an incident that allegedly happened at a softball game, where Lyryk tried to follow Molina out onto the field, and Amanda yanked her back, with enough force to both pull her and pick her up at the same time.

Molina also took to the stand in his own defense, and said his and Lyryk’s relationship was great, and that she was a total sweetheart and very loving.

"Sweetheart, very easy to take care of, very loving, I don't think I ever met anybody that came into contact with her that had any issues with her," Molina testified.

The defense also showed selfies Molina had taken of him and Lyryk, where they would be snuggling or in one in particular where he had just did her hair. He also said that she called him daddy, and he called her his princess.

KMVT will be updating this as more information comes out during the trial.