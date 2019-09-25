Twin Falls man walks and runs across Idaho raising awareness for Parkinson's disease

A Twin Falls man is making a journey across Idaho, running and walking his way towards raising awareness and collecting donations for Parkinson's disease.

Brian Brown started the project because his grandfather Edward Coy Davis, passed away two years ago of Parkinson's disease. Brian wanted a way to honor his grandfather, a way to challenge himself, and a way to bring attention to the the disease that so many struggle with.

Brian tells KMVT how thankful he is for the support of his extended family allowing him to stay at their homes along the way.

KMVT also got to speak with Brian's mother, Tracy Brown, who tells us who proud she is of her son Brian.

"To Brian out there, keep running. We are super proud of him and I think he is doing a great job. I know all his family, his wife, his grandparents, are just super proud of him, and he is doing a great thing," Tracy says.

This 15 day journey was something that Brian had to train and prepare for. Working with a trainer and mentally prepping for his long endeavor.

Walking and running across Idaho has given Brian time to think about his grandfather. We spoke with him on the phone while he was on the road.

"I think about him a lot when I'm out here, and the kind of man he was. Just a very soft loving guy and also a very determined hard guy, in a good way if you know what I mean," Brian says.

You can support Brian by going to a=href="https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2019/brianbrown">Brian Brown's web page

