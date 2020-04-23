Twin Falls mayor expects to see a great voter turnout in May primary election

Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins is encouraging the community to once again use their voice and cast their ballots for the 2020 May primary election, despite the changes in how the election is going to be run.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting is going to be done through the mail and at drop boxes.

Mayor Hawkins said she has seen Twin Falls citizens act very responsibly throughout this entire pandemic, and she does not expect them to act any differently toward voting. She says the community is very civic minded, who know that voting is more then just a right, it's a responsibility.

"I know that it is not easy having to stay home and make some changes to our normal routines, but we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel, things are getting better," she said. "As a community I love the way (they) have supported our businesses and tried to be good community partners. I think that when we look back we are going to realize what a good job we did and what a phenomenal place we live in."

For more information on how elections will be done this year, click here.

