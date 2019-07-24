Twin Falls museum turns 50, former Union School students return to school grounds for reunion

The Twin Falls County Museum turns 50 this year and to celebrate the achievement, staff members held an open house for the community and invited former Union School Students for a reunion Sunday.

The museum served as an educational institution before it was dedicated to preserve the history of the county in July 1969.

Dozens of former students gathered in front of the museum for a lunch. The celebration brought Judy Sommer to pay a visit to her old school grounds.

"Its like walking back in time," Sommer said. "Its like you're six years old again and I wanted to sit in one of the desks over there and see if I can still fit," Sommer said.

Sommer attended Union School from first to fifth grade. Karen Hiro-Olen was a student at the school in 1949.

"Three rooms, two grades in every classroom," she said. "We had a good time, you know we didn't have any of that bullying and that kind of stuff that you hear about kids today. We all played together."

Hiro-Olen said the reunion served as a reminder to support and preserve the museum.

"I hope that with the Union School alumni coming back that we can create a larger support base for the museum," she said.