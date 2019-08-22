Twin Falls named No. 1 place to call home base for road trippers

Twin Falls named as the No. 1 spot to call home base for road trippers.

Livability.com explains that the city is within easy driving distance of five national parks and even gives base jumpers some love. The website also calls the Perrine Bridge the best roadside attraction.

Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar agrees with the decision.

“Twin Falls has always kind of served as that hub for the entirety of south-central Idaho, and that opportunity to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, whether you're rock climbing at city of rocks, white water rafting down in Hagerman, or hanging out in Twin Falls, strapping on a parachute and jumping off the bridge,” Barigar said.

Barigar also said outdoor recreation is something the city takes pride in, and said it's a great place to get settled into a hotel room and take off.

Some of the other cities include Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuscon, Arizona and Billings, Montana,