Twin Falls non-profit receives donation from Cactus Pete's

Cactus Pete’s gave back to the community Friday, donating to what they said is one of their favorite charity partners.

Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center in Twin Falls was presented with a donation from Cactus Pete’s for more than $8,400.

Rising Stars is a Magic Valley non-profit organization that provides equine therapeutic riding and equine assisted therapy to children and adults with disabilities throughout south central Idaho.

The money raised came from Cactus Pete's team members over the last two weeks.

The team members divided into four teams for a little friendly competition.

Chris Schneider, the committee chairmen of the Cactus Pete’s Cares foundation said that they had fun raising the money, and ended up collecting more than they expected.

“We had a bake sale that comprised all four teams, we had a car wash, we gave the team an opportunity to wear jeans, we had sales, we played poker, we played slot tournaments, all kinds of stuff was going on, all across property, inside, outside and everywhere. And in the span of two weeks, we managed to raise over 8 thousand dollars, which is a really really impressive sum, way more than we expected,” Schneider stated.

Rising Stars executive director Marni Porath, said that this money will help a lot of people in their programs.

“For us we figure that it costs about 360 dollars per participant, per 11 week session, to provide this service of therapeutic riding to them. And it's more that that for physical therapy and occupational on horseback. And so it's over 20 participants for an 11 week session that that provides funding for, expenses for,” Porath stated.