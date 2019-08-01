Twin Falls nonprofit bridges gap when food stamps run out

A plan by President Donald Trump's administration to tighten food stamp eligibility requirements is causing concern for struggling families.

In Idaho, more than 144,000 people used food stamps in the month of June, according the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website.

Putting you first, KMVT talked a Twin Falls nonprofit on what the community needs to know and those that are fighting against food insecurity.

“We assist them based on the size of the family, a food box that will serve them for approximately 2-3 days,” said Liz Mandelkow the business administrator at Mustard Seed in Twin Falls.

She says that she sees more people coming in to get food when their food stamps run out.

“Right now families have run out of food stamps, and they are in here looking for additional food sources to be able to get it through to the end of the month,” Mandelkow said.

People can come in to the Mustard Seed to get food boxes, which have healthy and fresh food in them.

These boxes include, “shelf stable items, canned vegetables, a carton of milk, fresh produce, frozen meats, a dozen eggs. There is quite a bit of food there, enough to last at least 3 days,” Mandelkow said.

If the new bill passes, more than 3.1 million people would lose their food stamps benefits.

“We are moving forward and trying to educate people with how to use those resources a little better, and then tie it in to the kinds of things we provide them, so they can provide meals for their families,” Mandelkow said.

The Trump administration says that this new bill won't affect those who really need the food stamps, it will only tighten loop holes for those who are taking advantage of the program.