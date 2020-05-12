Twin Falls officials explain plan to bring past due utility bills current

The city of Twin Falls currently has $80,000 worth of unpaid utility bills, and that number is only expected to grow.

Officials met Friday at the weekly press conference to continue to answer questions and inform the public of how the city is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, just six days before the Idaho governor decides if stage two can commence toward reopening Idaho.

“In stage two, we are going to be able to see some of our dine-in restaurants open up, we are going to see some our gyms and our indoor recreation facilities be able to open up,” said city manager Travis Rothweiler.

Officials also acknowledged that many Twin Falls residents have lost the ability to work and are financially strained, thus creating a plan for utility accounts 60 days past due. Within the next few days, residents with past due utility accounts of 60 days or more, can expect a letter from the city, asking them to enter a payment agreement by May 15, and all bills will be required to be brought current by July 15. For those who choose not to enter a payment agreement, they must bring their account current by June 15, or they will no longer receive services.

The utility billing office will not be open to the public. Instead they will be installing a drop box on the exterior of City Hall, and arrangements are being made for citizens to drop off payments at Walmart and Fred Meyer.

"And the last thing we want to do is turn off anybody's water, so we are asking our citizens to enter into those agreements, and I really do believe that if we are seeing people make good solid progress, but they are not all the way there yet, then we will continue to work with them, but we need to see them make progress,” Rothweiler said.

Another press conference is scheduled for next week, and KMVT will continue to keep the public updated.