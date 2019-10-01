Twin Falls police address altered photo circulating social media

The Twin Falls Police Department is speaking out about a viral photo circulating the internet regarding one of their officers.

The Twin Falls Police Department posted a picture that has gone viral on its Facebook page regarding one of its officers. (Source: Twin Falls Police Department)

Two similar photos are making the rounds on Facebook. Both show a Twin Falls Police Officer in a parked vehicle looking up something on a laptop.

The altered photo is edited to look as though the officer is viewing something inappropriate on his computer.

After a thorough investigation by the department, they learned that the officer had gotten a call from his daughter saying she had broken the key fob to her car and was locked out.

Between calls, the officer began looking up videos on how to repair the device. The department confirmed the story after looking through the officer’s browser history.

It's also important to note that the servers used by the city of Twin Falls prevents access to any website deemed inappropriate and all internet searches are recorded.