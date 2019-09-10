Twin Falls police chief signs national letter supporting keeping immigrant communities safe

A national Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force is asking the immigrant communities across the country to have no fear in reporting crimes or asking for help in case of emergencies.

Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury is one of two police chiefs in Idaho who signed the letter, asking the immigrant communities across the country to have no fear in reporting crimes or asking for help in case of emergencies. (KMVT/Ricardo Cornado)

A letter was send out to immigrant communities, with more than 50 sheriffs and police chiefs supporting the letter.

Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury is one of two police chiefs in Idaho who signed the letter. Kingsbury became part of the LEITF about several months ago.

"As a police department, as city, we serve a very diverse population and I felt a lot of the information that is shared through the LEITF and the National Immigration Forum was good information that could help me as a police leader to make decisions and keep me educated on issues that are going on, and issues that are probably being experience by members of our very own community," Kingsbury said.

In the letter it states, "we know that many of our immigrant communities are afraid," due to the national events that occurred such as the El Paso shooting and Immigration Customs Enforcement raids in Mississippi.

The letter hopes to spread the message that law enforcement is there to keep all the communities safe, which Twin Falls Police adheres to as well.

"It can be members of the LGBTQ community, members of our African-American community, our refugees that are in our town for example," Kingsbury said. "Any of those marginalized communities, and we just want all of these people to know that the men and women of their police department, the sheriff's office, they're there to help them."

The letter also mentions that law enforcement will work with federal officials when there's threats to all communities, "when our safety is at stake."

Kingsbury said there's a misconception that local police enforce federal laws.

"We work with federal partners such as the FBI, the DEA, and even U.S. Customs and Border Protection from time to time and to enforce federal law when they need our assistance," he said. "But as a general rule the men and women of the Twin Falls Police Department don't enforce any federal law."