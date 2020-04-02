Twin Falls police see fewer response calls during pandemic

While Twin Falls police officers are receiving fewer response calls, dispatchers are getting even more.

Twin Falls communication manager Tami Lauda told KMVT, in terms of response calls, they are seeing a lot fewer traffic accidents and things of that nature.

Now she did mention that they have been getting domestic calls, where people's tempers are high due to them staying inside.

On average, they receive about 190 response calls a day, but last week they received just 90 calls a day.

"We are trying to direct whatever we can do — be a phone report, instead of an officer responding. The officers contact a lot of people, we don't want to bring anything into their house, as much as we want to keep the officers safe, we want to keep those callers safe too," Lauda said.

For dispatchers, many more calls regarding coronavirus concerns and questions have been coming in lately.