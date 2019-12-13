Twin Falls police host Coffee with a Cop

The Twin Falls Police Department hosted Coffee with a Cop Thursday morning.

They put on this event every couple of months at different locations throughout Twin Falls. (Source: KMVT)

Twin Falls officers were also joined by state police and officers from surrounding counties at Starbucks as early as 7:30 Thursday morning.

They put on this event every couple of months at different locations throughout Twin Falls. Some officers were even behind the counter serving beverages and interacting with citizens who were on the go.

It was a time for community members to sit down with local officers to learn more about one another and discuss their issues and concerns.

"Most of the things that we hear at these events are um neighborhood specific. Quality of life issues that we've been able to take back to either our patrol officers to watch certain areas of town or to our code enforcement department to assist in improving quality of life," says Terry Thueson, Twin Falls Police Department.

Several community members expressed their appreciation for the event, so it's safe to say residents can expect more Coffee with a Cop events in the future.