Twin Falls police look for missing man

Twin Falls police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing Sunday morning.

The police department posted a picture of Larry Dean Malber, 62, on its Facebook page. They said at about 7 a.m. Malberg left his family’s home near Morningside Drive and Sunrise Blvd in a blue 2003 Mazda MPV van, Idaho license plate 2TS7644, to get a newsapeper.

Malberg didn’t return and may have traveled to Mountain Home. Anyone with information or may have seen Malberg is asked to call 208-735-4357

