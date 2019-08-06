Twin Falls police look for missing man

The Twin Falls Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Larry Dean Malberg. He went missing Sunday morning and could be headed toward Mountain Home. (Image courtesy Twin Falls Police Department).
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing Sunday morning.

The police department posted a picture of Larry Dean Malber, 62, on its Facebook page. They said at about 7 a.m. Malberg left his family’s home near Morningside Drive and Sunrise Blvd in a blue 2003 Mazda MPV van, Idaho license plate 2TS7644, to get a newsapeper.

Malberg didn’t return and may have traveled to Mountain Home. Anyone with information or may have seen Malberg is asked to call 208-735-4357

 
