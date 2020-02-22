Twin Falls power plant park enhances security

A new gate at the Twin Falls park near the power plant will now stop vehicles from going into the park after dusk.

The gate will lock at dusk and reopen at 8 am, drivers will be able to exit the park after the gate closes.

The area is already closed from dusk until 8 am, but some visitors have ignored the posted rules.

Idaho Power tells KMVT, this is a safety issue for the public and a security issue for the employees living in the village near the park.

"We have been finding that people have been coming down to use the park all night long, it has created some safety and security issues for us, for instance the restrooms have been vandalized," said Dan Olmstead community relations for Idaho Power.

Olmstead said he hopes that the community will continue to take full advantage of the park during the open times.