Twin Falls prepares for coming snow

Twin Falls is preparing for winter on the roads as there might be some snow in the coming days.

Snow removal crews typically take care of the main arterial first, where there is a lot more traffic, then they get to the smaller roads, City's spokesman Josh Palmer said.

However, they do not get into residential streets because they don't want to spray on people's lawns, landscaping, their vehicles or mailboxes, et cetera.

Tuesday by 5 p.m., Palmer said they had already completed all main arterial in the sub streets.

"We're putting down de-icing agents on the roadways to make sure that we don't have any ice accumulation that creates a safety or driving hazard," Palmer said.