Twin Falls prosecutor releases statement about infant deaths

(PRESS RELEASE)

The tragic death of two infants on October 12, 2018, was likely caused by the mother rolling over on the infants after falling asleep, according to Twin Falls Police investigation, autopsy reports and Twin Falls Coroner’s reports. The causes of death according to the autopsies conducted by the forensic pathologist were “asphyxia” “during co- sleeping” with the mother. The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Report, citing the autopsy findings, determined the cause of death for both infants to be “accident.”

“This was a horrible situation wherein two small children died. The Twin Falls City Police Department, the Twin Falls County Coroner, the forensic pathologist, and my office all investigated this case thoroughly for several months,” said Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs. “After conferring with each of these agencies and examining all the evidence collected in this case we have decided that the evidence we have is not sufficient to charge anyone in the tragic deaths of these infants.”

“In cases like this, which seem so senseless, there is a strong desire to hold someone criminally responsible. My office, the police, and the Coroner, though, are bound to gather the evidence and follow where it leads. In this case, the evidence tells us this was a horrific accident.

Cases like this take a profound toll on all who work on them. I am thankful for the unbiased professionalism shown by those who worked on this investigation,” Loebs said.

The autopsy reports also found presence of small amounts of methamphetamine in the infants (11 ng/mL in one infant and 9.5 ng/mL in the other), likely from being in a house where methamphetamine was used. “While it is always disturbing to find children being raised in a home where drugs are used—indeed, it often justifies the removal of children from such homes, the pathologist and the Coroner concluded that meth was not cause of the deaths of the children in this case.”

The investigation surrounding the deaths of the infants also resulted in the arrest, prosecution and conviction of two household members for possession of methamphetamine.