Twin Falls receives $900K grant to launch flight to Denver

The U.S. Transportation Department announced Twin Falls is receiving a $900,000 transportation grant to improve local air service.

Twin Falls Airport Advisory board member Tom Frank said the money will help support flights to a major airline hub in Denver.

According to an application, the funds will help offset the cost to launch a United Airline flight from Magic Valley Regional Airport to Denver International Airport.

KMVT doesn't have exact details at this time on the flight details, but will provide updates as information becomes available.

The application said United Airline service to Denver would capture travel to and from cities from the Midwest, South and East Coast and provide better connectivity. Denver currently serves 214 nonstop destinations compared to 105 from Salt Lake City.

Twin Falls is one of 18 communities receiving the grants. The U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao made the announcement Monday morning in a news release.

The grants are part of at $12.2 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program. The grant money it to help communities develop solutions to local air service needs.

“This federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” Chao said in the news release.

Other communities on receiving grants include:

Tuscaloosa, Alabama ($750,000)

Yuma, Arizona ($775,000)

Chico, California ($500,000)

Grand Junction, Colorado ($950,000)

Athens, Georgia ($750,000)

Dubuque, Iowa ($775,000)

Lake Charles, Louisiana ($200,000)

Rochester, Minnesota ($750,000)

Columbia, Missouri ($800,000)

Greenville, North Carolina ($750,000)

Atlantic City, New Jersey ($400,000)

Roswell, New Mexico ($750,000)

North Bend, Oregon ($750,000)

Erie, Pennsylvania ($292,000)

Abilene, Texas ($1,000,000)

St. George, Utah ($370,000)

Pullman, Washington ($780,000)