Twin Falls recreation committee presents preliminary plans for rec center

The City of Twin Falls is getting closer to possibly having a new recreation center.

In Monday's city council meeting, the recreation ad hoc committee held a presentation to show where they're at with getting a rec center together.

The committee conducted several surveys, asking the community what they would like to see at the center.

One of the top answers was a warm water activity pool. The second would be a fitness area.

The committee reported that 77 percent of invited, resident responses think it is important to develop a new community center.

There was also more people who responded to the survey, saying they would support a tax increase to get the rec center, the committee showed in a presentation.

The committee estimated the project to possibly be about $40 million, and that wouldn't include the land they need to buy, if needed.

However, the committee believes that after the center is built that it could be self-sufficient.

"Our goal and our plan is that it is self supporting, we know that can happen. We have seen rec centers in which that does happen, so we believe that is a reasonable goal to have," Chris Scholes, committee member, said to the council.

These are all still preliminary statistics and numbers the committee presented to the council.

The committee just finished its first step in figuring out exactly what the community wants and what visions there are for the rec center.

Monday's presentation was just an update to the City Council and they asked for approval to move forward to the next step.

Six of the seven members allowed the committee to move toward the next step in getting more concrete answers and locations.