Twin Falls expect to resettle close to 140 refugees this year

Magic Valley Refugee Day hit the stage of Twin Falls City Park on Friday. It brought community members and refugees to try a variety of different dishes from across the world together, and also allowed one another to share their stories.

Twin Falls we are doing better than we thought three years

The gem-state has resettled an average of 33 refugees per month, according the International Rescue Committee. In the past few years for Twin Falls, the numbers have gone up and down according to Director of College of Southern Idaho Refugee Program, Zeze Rwasama.

"In Twin Falls we are doing better than we thought," Rwasama said. "Three years ago we use to resettle more than three hundred refugees every year. Last year we only resettled 90 refugees. And this year we think were on track of resettling 140 refugees So the numbers have been reduce by half as you can see from 300 to 140."

At the city park on Friday, you can the effect those refugees are having on the community. Attendees were able to enjoy meals that you would commonly find in places like Burma or Iran.

"Refugees want to pay back to the community," Rwasama said. "But also, they want to celebrate their hard work. They came in this country with nothing. But if you look at them in six months, it will amaze you to see them driving a car."

Rwasama went on to say the success of refugees in Idaho largely depends on the support the community. And here in Idaho he's already several refugee families buy cars and homes just within three years of moving here.

At the event at Twin Falls City Park, Rwasama says that although all the food is delicious, his favorite would have to be Afghan food.