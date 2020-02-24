Twin Falls residents not following new recycling rules costs city more money

Residents improperly recycling is costing the city of Twin Falls more money.

A contaminated recycle bin can contaminate an entire truckload of material. (Source: KMVT)

Jason Kirschenmann, the site manager at PSI Environmental Systems, said when people recycle improperly, contaminated loads get charged about $10 extra per ton, which doesn't seem like a lot. Still, the city collects 70 to 100 tons a month.

So, what does it mean to recycle wrong? The "Act Now" program, which launched in 2019, allows consumers to recycle materials such as aluminum, cardboard and tin. However, Kirschenmann said he is noticing these items still have some residue left in them.

He added if people recycle clean product, it would drive the prices down for both the city and the customers. A contaminated recycle bin can contaminate an entire truckload of material, he said.

"And now you're taking three to four tons to the landfill that should have been recycled, of course it decreases the lifespan of the landfill, and we want to be do our part we're getting everything we can to the recycling center," he said.

Kirschenmann recommends people to be a bit more conscious when they go shopping and should ask themselves if the items they purchase, fall in line with the "Act Now" program.