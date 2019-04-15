Twin Falls restaurant to bring pre-made, easy meals to your door

Through a partnership between Twin Falls restaurant Blu, two men created an online business to deliver pre-made, healthy food.

Jordan Gentry and Danny Auth created Code Blu Foods, a company that allows people to order pre-made food ranging from breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"They’ll be able to go online, order from a menu we have, place online and we’ll deliver the food for them," Gentry said.

Auth said the food is locally made at his restaurant Blu.

"Gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free," he said of the meals they will be prepping.

It's similar to meal-prepping, Auth said, but without the boring repetition of food.

"It’s not like it’ll be this bland boring, 'Oh, I get this broccoli and chicken breast today. Fantastic,'" he said sarcastically. "What we’re doing is, yeah, you can have broccoli and chicken breast if you want, but you can have teriyaki chicken, you can have cajun chicken, you can have buffalo chicken."

As the Magic Valley grows, Auth said he saw a need for this. It could also make it easier for families who have members that have different dietary needs.

"I've dealt with several individuals and families that have different needs for different children. The husband and the wife in the house, they all have to have something specific," he said.

The meals will be delivered two days a week, Tuesday and Thursday. The food will be prepped the night before.

"It comes in a fully compostable packaging," Gentry explained.

The plates of food just need to be either microwaved or put in the oven.

"I think it’s a great opportunity to have some healthier options without taking a lot of time and money to have those available," Gentry said.

Code Blu Foods will start taking orders on April 30th. They both said people can order as much as they want and have it delivered on a weekly or monthly basis. The meals will have a shelf life of about a week.