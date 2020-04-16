Twin Falls says 'thank you' to residents, encourages support of area businesses

City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is "thank you."

“When we started this processes there were several individuals in ICU associated with coronavirus in our conversation with medical professionals, today there are a handful,” said City Manager Travis Rothweiler.

Rothweiler also says he expects the local economy to return greatly. For now, he asks when possible to support local businesses.

Police Chief Craig Kingsbury says the Twin Falls Police Department is charged with enforcing the governors stay-home order.

He says no Twin Falls businesses or residents have been charged with a violation.

“When we do get complaints of people violating, officers have been having conversation to explain and educate,” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury says by-in-large residents have voluntarily complied with police requests.

Fire Chief Les Kenworthy also spoke of the changes first responders have undergone.

Kenworthy says when possible, first responders know if a patient has COVID-19 symptoms before they arrive. If that's not possible, first responders enter with all personal protective equipment on, so no time is wasted getting patients help.