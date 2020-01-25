Twin Falls seeks volunteers to serve on Public Arts Commission

The city of Twin Falls is seeking volunteers to work on the new public arts commission.

The commission has been established to support public art throughout the city, including murals and statues.

It would also include how to accept donations of art, or thinking of new places to put art in the city.

The commission will be comprised of seven Twin Falls residents and those within city limits are encouraged to apply.

"I'm excited, we haven't established a new commission, a new council advisory commission in quite some time, so I think its kind of exciting to set the parameters of what this committee will do, and I think the community is excited. We've only had the application open for a week and we've already recieved 15 applications as of Friday morning," said Mandi Thompson, the community relations and grant director.

If you would like to apply to be on the commission, you can visit https://www.tfid.org/