Twin Falls small business reacts to being able to open again

Several small businesses in downtown Twin Falls are open once again, including The Brass Monkey.

The clothing store reopened Friday, on the first day of stage one to reopen Idaho.

KMVT spoke with owner Kindsey Taylor, who said that they are extremely excited to be open again, after being closed for a month and a half. When opening their doors they are trying to cater to many shoppers who are very excited to be able to walk into a store, while also being mindful of those who may still be a bit weary. The store is still offering private shopping for those who are still a bit hesitant to be around lots of people.

Taylor also mentioned how tough this shut down has been, not just on her but on all small businesses.

"It has been frustrating being a small business and seeing these big stores still open selling nonessential goods, and making money hand over fist, while us smaller stores who I feel are safer and are smaller in shopping population, were forced to close," she said.

The Brass Monkey want's to remind the community that when people buy locally, they are support the local economy.