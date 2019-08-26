Twin Falls teenager reflects on crash that left her two friends injured

Three Twin Falls teenagers were injured Saturday night after the car they were riding in was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Emmalyn Clements recounted the crash to KMVT's Ricardo Coronado. Clements said she was driving the vehicle on Saturday night with two friends, a boy and a girl. They were on their way to a friend's house when they were struck near Washington Street and Pole Line Road.

Clements said the crash impact happened so quickly.

"My body, I felt like on fire...completely," Clements said.

She said the boy suffered a broken arm, but her other friends was severely injured, ranging from a lacerated spleen, fractured skull and part of her vertebrae being shattered.

"She also can't really feel much of her legs or her arms; they're super hyper-sensitive. So if you touch them, she's in a lot of pain. I know she has to go to physical therapy. It's taken like a toll on her life," Clements said.

Her friend is recovering in a hospital in Boise.

"She's just like a strong person, and she likes to do so much and to see her not be able to do that...," Clements said.

All three students were looking forward of starting their senior year together. Clements said her friend, who broke his arm has had to postpone playing football until his arm heals.

Clements is still recovering herself and said there's been an outpouring support from the community and her classmates.

The other driver in the crash, Tera Cook, of Kimberly, now faces charges of aggravated DUI and carrying a concealed weapon. Her preliminary hearing set for Aug. 30.

A fundraiser Facebook account was set up to help with medical costs for the young woman's road to recovery.