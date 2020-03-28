Twin Falls teachers ready to work from home

This week was spring break in the Twin Falls School District, but instead of teachers maybe getting to relax, they've spent the week getting ready for a new challenge, working from home.

Second grade teacher at Rock Creek Elementary Annette Brown now has a game plan when school starts again on Monday.

“I have been spending a lot of my spring break trying to figure out what to do to help all the kids in my class the most, Brown stated “I am going to try to stick with things that the kids are already familiar with. In my classroom, we use google classroom a lot so they know that site well.”

Brown’s not the only teacher ready for the new experience of working from home, but that doesn't mean they aren't worried, explained O’Leary Middle School 8th grade algebra and STEM teacher Smantha Mauch.

“I think for me the biggest concern, or worry is how are we going to have the kids learn more independently, without having an instructor right there to answer questions,” Mauch said.

Even though they have plans in place, it could still change, as they figure out what works and what doesn't.

“We understand that it's going to take some adjustment, but if we all just have a little bit of grace and just let everybody work to the best of their ability, I trust my parents are going to do what's best for their kids,” Brown explained.

“I think it's key to understanding that we're all learning this process together, so if you have a question, definitely reach out but understand that there's probably a lot of people who have questions, and it's going to take a little bit, but we will get back to everybody. Also they're probably not the only person with that question,” Mauch said.

