Twin Falls teen spreads joy during COVID-19 pandemic

A high school student in Twin Falls is hitting the town to spread cheer during this stressful time.

Xavier Charter School junior Aiden Dopson is out playing his guitar and singing, bringing joy to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may have seen him playing on Main Avenue, or other places around Twin Falls.

KMVT talked with him while he was playing outside of Twin Falls Sandwich Company, and he said he started street performing while living in Germany as a foreign exchange student, but decided to bust out the guitar again — closer to home.

“I just kind of started here last Christmas, around Christmas Eve, and it was just really like a fun way to meet people," Aiden said, "and I think that's like one the best parts about it, is I get to meet musicians, other people around the town. And so I think that's what's part of the drive to come out here and do that, so that's one of the fun parts at least."

He also said he's been going out a lot more, since he now has more time on his hands. He also said he tries to keep his distance, so not to interrupt people.