Twin Falls teens host peaceful rally through downtown

A couple dozen teenagers gathered Wednesday in downtown Twin Falls to protest the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died while being pinned down by police officers.

Charges against the officers in Floyd's death were announced on Wednesday.

The teenagers say they are taking matters into their own hands.

They staged a peaceful protest that started downtown and made their way to the Five Point intersection, at Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue.

KMVT talked with one of the organizers, Aurora Fresquez, a 15-year-old student at Canyon Ridge, and she said it started with a few of them talking about what they could do, and they wanted to show everyone that people can protest without rioting.

"I felt like I had an obligation just to do something about it, just because it doesn't matter how big or small the city is, we all have a say. And it all needs to be heard," Aurora said.

Aurora also said it was great to see all the support, both from those who joined in, and drivers who honked, waved and chanted with them.