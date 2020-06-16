Twin Falls to hosts final briefing on stages of reopening

Twin Falls city hosts what is expect to be its final community briefing on the stages of reopening in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Manger Travis Rothweiler, Police Chief Craig Kingsbury and Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis are slated to be in attendance. The meeting will address specific inquiries and provide an update on community statistics.

The briefing is set to begin at noon and will be streamed live from the Council Overflow Room at City Hall in this story and on KMVT's Facebook page.

On Saturday, Idaho entered Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.

Leaders in Twin Falls city government have hosted weekly briefing discussing and addressing the process of reopening.