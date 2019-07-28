Twin Falls toddler to be featured in ad in Times Square

A Twin Falls toddler will be showcased in an ad in Times Square in New York City in September.

Twenty month old Ryan Honas was born with Down syndrome, but that's not stopping her modeling career.

Her mom Lisa recently took a photo of the toddler playing with bubbles, and decided to submit it to the National Down Syndrome Society for a chance to be featured in Times Square during September for their buddy walk.

Ryan will be one of 500 featured, out of more than 3,000 applicants.

Lisa told KMVT that she hopes the campaign reminds people that Down syndrome is nothing to be afraid of.

“I think Down syndrome awareness is something that really needs to be talked about. A lot of people are afraid, and might not know a lot about Down syndrome, and it's just nothing to be afraid of. She's a pretty active, normal typical 20 month old,” Honas explained.

The photos will be featured on September 14th, however Ryan, Lisa, and dad Kreighton Honas won't be able to attend to event due to it being school time, mixed with them moving, but they are going to buy the DVD.