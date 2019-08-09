Twin Falls woman asking people to bring golden retrievers to city parks Saturday to support shooting victim

A Twin Falls woman is asking for people to bring their golden retrievers to city parks on Saturday to remember victims of recent mass shootings in the U.S.

A Twin Falls woman is asking people to bring their golden retrievers and gather at City Park this Saturday to honor a girl who was killed on July 28 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California who wanted a golden retriever for her birthday (Source: Salazar Family).

Kelly Close Gunderson and friends have organized a gathering at Twin Falls City Park from 12:30-1:30 p.m. She would like to see others gather in city parks everywhere to show support for Keyla Salaza who wanted a golden retriever for her birthday.

Keyla would have turned 14 years old on Saturday, Aug. 4. She was killed on July 28 by a man with a gun at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. A shooter killed three people and injured more than a dozen others at the festival. The day of the shooting Keyla left a note for her parents that she wanted a golden retriever for her birthday.

Gudnerson has golden retrievers and was saddened by Keyla's story. She wants to give Keyla a birthday present and hoping others will join her in Twin Falls and elsewhere to show support for Keyla and the other victims. People can bring their dogs and flowers to remember those who have died.

Organizers have created a Facebook and hope others join in.