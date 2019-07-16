Twin Falls woman given probation for fraudulent insurance claim

A Twin Falls woman was sentenced Monday for insurance fraud on false claim she made in 2017.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden issued a news release Tuesday saying Taylor Scruggs, 26, was placed on two years felony probation and granted withheld judgement. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine, court costs and fees. The court also ordered her to pay $896 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance.

According to the news release, Scruggs was in a two-car crash on Oct. 18, 2017. She purchased auto insurance after the crash. A claim was denied after investigators learned the crash occurred before the policy was purchased.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case. The Idaho Department of Insurance investigated.