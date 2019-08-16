Twin Falls woman setting up fundraiser for family involved in Blaine County accident

A family from Mountain Home lost their three daughters in a car crash this past weekend and left the parents severely injured.

Now a Twin Falls woman is putting together an event to help that family.

Residents can donate any household items or clothing to be sold off or come by and shop, all of the proceeds will go directly to the family affected.

The event begins this Saturday the 17th at 9 am and will run through Sunday the 25th unless they run out of stock.

So far inventory includes things like furniture, camping gear, and baby supplies.

Natasha Leuze, the event organizer has dubbed this the Three Angels’ yard sale to commemorate the three young girls who tragically lost their life.

“Last night I was thinking, I want to give them something to put with the little girls. I was like wait a second, ‘Years ago, I had gotten two stuffed animals. One for my friend Amanda’s baby because at the time it was just her daughter and my friend Somchai's oldest daughter’. So I had gotten a stuffed animal and I still have that little doggy I was going to give her," Leuze explained.

Donations can be brought to 1773 Skylane Drive which is also where the fundraiser will take place.

The family is waiting to announce a memorial service for the girls at a later date.