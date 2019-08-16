Twin Falls woman sorts through thousands of dolls to find them a new home

From modern to vintage dolls, Toy Orphanage in Twin Falls has a variety of them for sale.

Owner Jo Ann Olbert has spent months refurbishing and color coding the dolls to make them presentable for the community, in hopes the dolls will find a new home.

"I wash and sterilize every single one of these dolls," Olbert said. "Every single one dress has been wash and iron and put back on. I did their hair, stuffed animals, I washed all of them with soap and (put on) fabric softener so they smell good."

Olbert's store used to be located near the former Idaho Youth Ranch Thrift Store in Downtown. Her store relocated just up the street on Main Avenue.

Olbert sorted all the dolls based on brand, color dresses, and holiday themes.

Inside the store you'll find a bunny room to a Disney-based theme room.

